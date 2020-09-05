DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Actress Apologises After Getting Trolled For Posting A Smiling Pic With Khaled Hosseini’s Tragic Novel !!!

For those unversed, it is a tragic novel set amid a war-torn Afghanistan.

Sep 5, 2020, 10:03 pm IST

Actress Daisy Shah, who has worked in films like ‘Race 3’ and ‘Jai Ho’ recently took to social media to post a picture of her smiling brightly while holding the book ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ by Khaled Hosseini, a story revolving around an illegitimate child who suffers the stigma around her birth and abuse post marriage.

Daisy’s expression didn’t suggest that she was smiling while reading the novel. Those, who have read the book, will easily recount the plight of Mariam and Laila, who faced abused at hands of their husband Rasheed.The ‘Race 3’ actress had shared the photo along with the caption, “Just smile, because it works. #wednesdaywisdom.” Check it out!

Several netizens trolled Daisy Shah on social media for smiling while reading the tragic story. One user tweeted, “There were zero (0) comedy scenes in my copy of ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’.”

