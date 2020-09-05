Actress Apologises After Getting Trolled For Posting A Smiling Pic With Khaled Hosseini’s Tragic Novel !!!

Actress Daisy Shah, who has worked in films like ‘Race 3’ and ‘Jai Ho’ recently took to social media to post a picture of her smiling brightly while holding the book ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ by Khaled Hosseini, a story revolving around an illegitimate child who suffers the stigma around her birth and abuse post marriage.

Daisy’s expression didn’t suggest that she was smiling while reading the novel. Those, who have read the book, will easily recount the plight of Mariam and Laila, who faced abused at hands of their husband Rasheed.The ‘Race 3’ actress had shared the photo along with the caption, “Just smile, because it works. #wednesdaywisdom.” Check it out!

Its such a heartbreaking story. There were times when I just skipped the pages. I just couldnt deal with what the characters were going through. — 21stCenturyIndian (@2006vik) September 4, 2020

Apparently, this book was full of jokes which I evidently missed out on :/

In pic: Daisy Shah pic.twitter.com/0AtJTP9G64 — rey wuw (@abeyhalwahaikya) September 4, 2020

There were zero (0) comedy scenes in my copy of 'A Thousand Splendid Suns' 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/ezBSsKtPfW — Indravadan Sarabhai (@02geeta) September 3, 2020

This is one of the saddest books. It leaves one disturbed for a few days after reading it. I Probably didn't read it right, it seems — মধুলিকা (@heartgoesboop) September 4, 2020

Several netizens trolled Daisy Shah on social media for smiling while reading the tragic story. One user tweeted, “There were zero (0) comedy scenes in my copy of ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’.”