Chief Minister approves relief package for flood-affected people

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sanctioned Rs 16.50 crores for relief to flood-affected people in Nagpur on Friday (September 4), the Chief Minister`s Office said. According to the Maharashtra CMO, the relief fund will be utilized for providing financial help for house repairing, getting essentials and making shelters.

