Coronavirus : Speaker tests positive for COVID19

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, two days before the monsoon session of the state legislature is scheduled to begin in Mumbai.

Nana Patole said that he had developed symptoms while touring his constituency in Vidarbha region to monitor the flood relief work.

“I got myself tested and the results were positive,” Mr Patole tweeted. He asked those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested.

NCP MLA Narhari Zhirwal, who is the Assembly Deputy Speaker, will chair the proceedings in Mr Patole’s absence, a Vidhan Bhawan official said.