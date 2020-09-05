Covid-19 Updates: Death toll reaches near 70,000 in India

The death toll due to Covid-19 has reached near 70,000 in India. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed this.

The overall infection tally in the country has reached at 4,023,179 as I 86,432 new cases were reported in the country. This is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases.

The death toll in the country has reached 69,561. 1,089 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. India is the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil.

There are 846,395 are active cases. 70,072 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has reached 77.23%.