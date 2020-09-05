J&K : Soldier killed, 2 others injured in Pak shelling

Srinagar: A soldier laid down his life for India after Pakistani forces opened fire with heavy weapons like mortars in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sectors, officials said. Two others were injured, they said.

A defence spokesman said the Indian Army responded to Pakistani shelling with heavy gunfire. He said the injured soldiers have been admitted to a military hospital in Srinagar.

Earlier today, Pakistani forces had also violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by firing with small arms in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch.