Pakistan has once violated the ceasefire agreement. The Pakistani forces on Saturday engaged in unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors started around 9.15 am.

Indian Army has given strong and befitting response to the cross-border fire. There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.