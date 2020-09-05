Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Samuel Miranda sent ot NCB custody

Showik Chakraborty, the brother of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, the manager of Sushant Singh Rajput were handed over the the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau. A court in Mumbai has sent both to the custody of NCB till September 9.

The NCB made it clear that both Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda bought drugs from Ibrahim and Zaid Vilatra via one Abdul Basit on several instances. Both Vilatra and Basit are also in the agency’s custody.

The NCB has arrested seven people so far, including Chakraborty and Miranda. NCB has also summoned Rhea for questioning.

The death case of Bollywood actor is being probed by three central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the NCB and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).