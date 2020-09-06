Shocking ! Minor girl gang-raped by 8 people including cop, media persons

Bhubaneshwar: A woman from Bhubaneshwar has lodged a complaint against eight people, accusing them of repeatedly gang-raping her 13-year-old daughter between March and April. The accused include two employees of a media house, a police officer and two people known to him, and two security personnel, police said.

The complainant stated that the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted her teenage daughter through the month of March and April and they had also threatened her to not tell anyone about the horrific crime. She recently narrated her ordeal to her parents, following which her mother approached the Mahila Police Station and registered a complaint on August 30.