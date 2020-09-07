Coronavirus : India conducts nearly 5 crore Covid-19 tests till date,says health ministry

NEWDELHI : India has conducted nearly 5 crore cumulative Covid-19 tests so far, the government announced today. Moreover, 7,20,362 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

India is one of the few countries that have reported very high numbers of daily testing. The daily testing capacity has crossed 11.70 lakh.

Of the total tests, 1,33,33,904 tests were conducted in the last two weeks alone.

To enhance the testing further, the Union Government has issued the revised and updated Advisory which provides for the first time ‘Testing on Demand”. The States/UTs have also been given wider flexibilities to simplify modalities to enable higher levels of testing.

The daily testing average had been on a continuous upward incline from around 7 lakh tests being conducted per day in the 3rd week of August to 10 lakh tests per day in the 1st week of September.

Higher testing enables early identification of confirmed cases, which in turn leads to timely initiation of effective treatment in supervised home/facility isolation or in hospitals. These measures aid faster and higher numbers of recovery, lower fatality and saving of more lives.

Meanwhile, on Monday, India surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit in the world in terms of coronavirus pandemic with a record daily spike of 90,802 cases taking the country’s tally past 42 lakh, Health Ministry data showed. This is the second consecutive day that the country registered over 90,000 new infections in 24 hours.

However, bout 8.82 lakh cases in the country are active (20.9 per cent of the total cases) and the recovery rate stood at 77% this morning.