Covid-19 Updates: India overtakes Brazil to become 2nd worst-hit country by Coronavirus

India has surpassed Brazil to become the second worst hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. The overall infection in India has crossed 42 lakh.

In the last 24 hours 90,801 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613. 1,016 new deaths were also reported, pushing the death toll to 71,642 . The number of recoveries stands at 32,50,429. There are 88,2,542 active cases.

The recovery rate has reached at 77.30%.The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.70%.