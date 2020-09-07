Green India Challenge : Baahubali actor Prabhas adopts 1650 acres of forest land

Hyderabad: Baahubali actor Prabhas along with Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar laid the foundation stone for urban forest Park here on Monday. They observed the reserve forest from a temporary watchtower, later planted few saplings in the Reserve forest region.

Forest department is going to convert a small portion of the forest into an urban forest park, while the rest of the forest is going to be a conservation zone. Kahajipalli reserve forest is known for its medicinal plants and it’s extended in three compartments.

The forest department is going to fence the entire 1650 acres and immediately start developing eco-park. Constructing park gate, see-through wall, walking track, viewpoint, Gazebo, medicinal plant centre would be constructed in the first phase. All the steps to prevent encroachment of forest land are also being taken up by the Forest Department.

Prabhas stated that he was inspired by his friend, Rajya Sabha MP, Joginapally Santhosh Kumar to adopt Kazipally forest area and would donate more in instalments, depending on the progress of the work.

Prabhas requested the Forest department to develop the reserve forest so that it would create an additional lung space in HMDA limits and develop an eco-park.