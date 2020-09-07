‘Leadership must grow above family rule’; Another letter ‘bomb’ to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi !!!

New Delhi: Another letter ‘bomb’, embarrassment for the Congress.9 expelled leaders have written to party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to “rise above the affinity for the family. “Parivaar ke moh se utho” — the four-page letter sent by expelled party leaders to Sonia read.Addressed to Sonia Gandhi, the letter also attacked Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In the letter, the nine Congress leaders, including former MP Santosh Singh and former minister Satyadev Tripathi, former MLAs Vinod Chaudhary, Bhudhar Narayan Mishra, Nekchand Pandey, Prakash Goswami and Sanjeev Singh said that the Congress is going through its worst phase in Uttar Pradesh.

The leaders claimed in the letter that they have been seeking an appointment to meet Sonia Gandhi from the past one year but it has been denied.

“If you deviate from your responsibilities, then Congress will become a thing of the past,” they said. “Today, Congress is facing uncertainty, indecisiveness, lack of communication, and lack of expression of thoughts, and is passing through a difficult phase of existential crisis.At a time, when the country’s democratic values and social fabric is lying scattered, the need of the country is that Congress remain alive, dynamic and strong. You please rise above the affinity for the family, and as per tradition, restore the expression of thoughts, constitutional and democratic values, and run the organisation by establishing communication and mutual trust,” the leaders urged Gandhi.The letter further says that these people are assessing the performances of those leaders who stood like a rock in the Congress during the 1977-80 crisis.

This letter written by veterans Congress leaders from UP, comes just days after a similar letter was written by 23 senior Congress leaders to Sonia. That letter had stated that the uncertainty regarding party’s leadership has “demoralised Congress workers”. They also said over-centralisation and micro-management have always proven counter-productive.