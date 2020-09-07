National Statistical Office released ‘Literacy Rate Ranking’: Kerala tops the list

The National Statistical Office has released the latest ‘Literacy Rate Ranking’. Kerala has topped the list with 96.2% literacy. Kerala is followed by Delhi with 89%.

Assam and Uttarakhand shared the top four positions with 85.9% and 87.6%. Andhra Pradesh has ranked the worst among all states in India in terms of literacy rate, behind Bihar’s 70.9%.

In Kerala, the gap between male and female literacy is the thinnest at just 2.2% points. At the all-India level, the gap is 14.4% points with male literacy at 84.7% and female literacy at 70.3%. The gender-wise gap in literacy rate, Kerala has the lowest gap between urban and rural literacy rates with 1.9% points.