‘Good news for expats’: Gulf country announces a free renewal of residency visas

A Gulf country has announced a decision which is a good new for expats living in the country. The GCC country has announced a free re-entry visa validity extension of a month for expatriate workers waiting abroad to return to that country.

Saudi Arabia has announced this. The Saudi General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced this decision.

The new scheme includes a free-of-charge extension for the final-exit visas of expats who were unable to leave Saudi Arabia during the coronavirus crisis. September 30 has been set as the deadline for the extension.

The announcement, included the same extension and grace period for expats in Saudi Arabia who have invalid exit and entry visas that were not used due to the border closure.

The automatic extension also covers the residency permits (iqama) of labourers and domestic workers who have exit and entry visas, but whose iqamas expired while they were outside the Kingdom.

Expats who work in commercial professions waiting to return to the Kingdom with exit and entry visas are also included in the extension. This is on the condition that their iqamas ended in the period between August 1 and August 31.

Visa holders are not obligated to visit local passport departments and the extension process will take place automatically. Extensions will be electronically processed in cooperation with the National Information Center.