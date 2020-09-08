Shocking!!! Decomposed human remains found in Barrow County….

Two hunters stumbled upon heavily decomposed human remains just outside the city of Auburn Saturday. Barrow County authorities and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working to identify them.

The remains of approximately 65 percent of the deceased person’s bones, which had been there for an extended period of time. Forensic testing done by the GBI Crime Lab will assist in determining the deceased person’s gender and physical description. The length of time the remains were undiscovered greatly reduces the evidence available at the scene.

There were no signs of trauma that would indicate a cause of death, but investigators did recover “parts of clothing” from the scene. It was unclear exactly how long the remains may have been in that location, but it was long enough for the entire body to decompose.

Despite rumors circulating about the deceased person’s identity, it is going to take some time to get forensic confirmation of a description and identity of the remains. No further information was released. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating its own open missing persons cases and consulting with other agencies.