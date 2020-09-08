The game of fate ; ‘Stone Killer’ Stoned to Death in Gujarat !!!

Gujarat; In a strange incident, an alleged ‘stone killer’ was found dead in the Rajkot district of Gujarat. His decomposed body was recovered from Mavadi industrial area in Navrangpura locality.The man has been identified as Mahesh Prajapati alias Kalu. Police suspect the man may have been killed on two days back.

According to a report , the man was arrested in 2009 for stoning to death three beggars. However, he was freed by the court for lack of evidence. Prajapati’s body was traced to the terrace of a closed factory by workers from nearby factories. His body was decomposed and emitting foul smell.

“The workers of the nearby factory suspected foul play and called police,” the report quoted. Police said they have detained five persons who drank liquor with kalu, who was a habitual drinker. Cops say his murder could be a result of a drunken scuffle.