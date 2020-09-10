‘Kamala Harris Becoming First Woman President Will Be Insult To US’ :-Trump’s literal attack!!!

US:-Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was literally attacked by Donald Trump at Winston-Salem. He says that North nobody likes her and added that she would be an insult to the country if she becomes the first female American president.

“She left the race and it’s interesting that they picked her because, in theory, they should win California but I don’t know, we will make them pay for that,” Trump said. Harris is a senator from California. She is the first African American as well as Asian American woman to run for vice president in the US.

The presidential elections will be on November 3, Trump has repeatedly made unfavorable remarks about Harris. He claimed that his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump would be a better candidate for vice president. He accused Harris and Biden of undermining public confidence in immunization against the coronavirus and demanded an apology against their “reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric”.