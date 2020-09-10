Shocking!!! Grandmother burns a newborn baby alive….

Madurai: A newborn baby boy was burnt alive by his grandmother in Tenkasi. The half-burnt body of the baby was found on the premises of a theatre located on Railway Feeder Road.

The incident came to light at around 4 am when some of the passengers saw flames on the road. When the flames were out, the passengers were shocked to find the dead body of a child. The sniffer dog ran for about 300 metres from the spot where the body was found to a house of a 22-year-old woman. The police suspected that the boy was burned as he was stillborn. Further investigation revealed that the child was born alive.

The woman Sankaragomathi and a man named Shankar had an affair and she got pregnant. The woman took two tablets in an attempt to abort the baby. She gave birth to the baby at around 2 am on Wednesday at her house. The baby’s grandmother Indra wrapped the baby in pieces of cloth and took it to the theatre. Indra set the newborn fire. After the case came to light, Indra was booked under section 315 and Shankar under section 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).