‘Tired of being Abused’ ; Woman Murders “Alcoholic” Husband !!!

Mumbai: A woman murdered her husband who used to assault the wife and daughters.She used a hammer to thrash him to death. The lady was identified as Vaishali Bhakare who works at a company in Dadar and the husband was identified as Ashok.The couple used to live in Bharat Nagar with their daughters.

Ashok was an alcoholic and used to hurt his two daughters. Due to the assault, Bhakare took the decision of living separately on the second floor of the same building. Even as Bhakare moved out, her husband continued to visit her and create fuss. At around 1.30 am on Monday, Ashok went to his wife’s house intoxicated. The woman was asleep during this time. The accused started kicking the door and entered inside.The man started abusing Bhakare and harassed her.

The couple’s daughters had gone to Bhakare’s mother’s home. As he was heavily drunk, Ashok passed out at Bhakare’s house.Bhakare attacked her husband with a hammer multiple times before smothering him with a pillow. At around 11.11 am on Monday, Bhakare called the Mumbai police control room and surrendered.The man’s body was sent to the Rajawadi hospital. The police recovered the hammer and pillow used by the accused and arrested her under section 302 (murder) of IPC. She was remanded under police custody.