Astra’s first orbital test launch fails…know why!!

US-based rocket launch startup Astra finally got the chance to launch its first orbital test mission from its Alaska-based facility, after the attempt had been delayed multiple times due to weather and other issues. The 8:19 PM PT lift-off of Astra’s ‘Rocket 3.1’ test vehicle went well – but the flight ended relatively shortly after that, during the first-stage engine burn and long before reaching orbit.

The mission ended early because of what appears to be a bit of unwanted back-and-forth wobbling in the rocket as it ascended, which caused an engine shutdown by the vehicle’s automated safety system. That’s actually also good news, since it means the steps Astra has taken to ensure safe failures are also working as designed. You can see in the video that the light of the rocket’s engines simply go out during flight, and then some time later there’s a fireball from its impact on the ground.

Astra will definitely be able to get a lot of valuable data out of this launch that it can use to put towards improving the chances of its next try going well. The company notes that it expects to review said data “over the next several weeks” as it proceeds towards the second flight in this series of three attempts. Rocket 3.2, the test article for that mission, is already completed.