Slovenian woman sentenced to prison who cut off her hand for insurance Payment!!!Read more…

Slovenia:- A young Slovenian woman who deliberately chopped her hand off for getting a fraudulent insurance claim was sentenced to prison. Julija Adlesic, 22, was found guilty of attempted insurance fraud and sentenced to two years behind bars. Last year, the convict, and her boyfriend agreed to sever her left hand above the wrist at their residence in the capital. Instead of bringing her severed hand to the hospital, they left it behind to make sure the damage was permanent. Authorities subsequently recovered the body part, which was reattached to the woman.

Adlesic’s boyfriend has been sentenced to three years behind bars. A one-year suspended sentence was given to his father. In the days preceding the incident, the boyfriend conducted online searches about artificial hands. The woman signed contracts with five insurance companies and stood to collect more than 1 million euros. Half of that money would have been paid to her immediately, while she would have received the remainder in monthly installments.