Interesting!!! Delhi boy unconscious for 36 hours with no heartbeat regains life!!! Read more …

Delhi:- A 16-year-old boy with no heartbeat following a severe electric shock from a high-voltage live wire, regained consciousness after 36 hours in the city hospital. The boy came in contact with the live wire that had fallen on an iron railing at his shop in the old quarters of Delhi on August 1 following heavy rains. He was found stuck motionless to the railing with electricity still running through his body.

He rescued after 10 minutes when the electricity supply was cut from the powerhouse. The family members were rushed to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals with the boy and admitted to the emergency department. An absent pulse rate and progressively falling blood pressure owing to the damage caused by a continuous flow of electricity through his body.

“We had lost hope when initially the doctors informed us that the chances of my brother’s survival were slim. But the team of doctors put in all their efforts and brought him back from the jaws of death,” the patient’s brother expressed his gratitude towards the doctors.