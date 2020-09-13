Shocking!!!Man raped woman and her daughter after giving sedatives…

Gurugram: A woman from Gurugram was sedated, raped and blackmailed by her husband’s friend for months. The woman also said that her daughter was also raped by the accused. The case came to light when the woman approached the Sector 10 police and filed a complaint.

The accused, Ashu, used to visit the survivor’s home as he was her husband’s friend. On March 19, the woman fell sick and Ashu allegedly offered her a drink. Accused recorded video Ashu allegedly fed a laced drink to the woman on the pretext that it was a medicine. The woman lost consciousness after he consumed the drink and the accused allegedly raped her. Allegedly, Ashu recorded the act and started blackmailing the woman.

A few days later, the woman’s husband suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital. During this time, the couple’s daughter stayed with her grandparents. After a week, Ashu visited the woman’s house on the pretext of asking about her husband’s health. The man took the woman’s minor daughter to a secluded area where he allegedly sedated her and raped her. The accused man also recorded a video of the incident and started to blackmail her.

The woman stayed mum as she was fearful of her life and her daughter’s. In July, the accused was arrested in the Arms Act and was sent to jail. Eventually, the woman mustered courage and approached the police.