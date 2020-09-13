“Sick of living that life”:- Ex-drug addict donates kidney to cop… Read more!!!

Alabama:- An Alabama woman saved the life of a police officer who arrested her several times by donating a kidney to him. Jocelynn James, a recovering drug addict, saw on Facebook that former officer Terrell Potter need for a kidney transplant. After coming across a Facebook appeal by she reached out to his daughters and offered to donate one of her own kidneys to the cop who had arrested her numerous times.

Jocelynn James, 40, has now struggling to recover from drug addiction so severe, she lost everything she had. She was arrested 16 times between 2007 and 2012 and was on the state’s ‘Most Wanted’ list. One night, she saw her name flash on the TV as a “wanted” criminal and decided she was “sick of living that life”. The next day she willingly stayed in jail for six months. After that, she went to rehab for nine months.

The police officer had been told he faced a seven to eight-year wait for a new kidney when Ms. James saw his daughter’s Facebook post. He is so thankful that God put her in my life again.