West Bengal:- BJP booth worker’s body found allegedly hanging in a tree!!!

West Bengal:- A BJP MLA’s body was found hanging in West Bengal, the body of a local BJP worker has been recovered under similar circumstances in East Midnapore. Purnachandra Das, the 44-year-old BJP worker, was found hanging from a tree near his house. Das was in-charge of the local booth for BJP.

It is termed as a ‘political murder’, Das’ family claimed that the BJP worker was called from his house earlier on Wednesday. His body was later found by neighbors in the nearby area. The local TMC leaders had been putting pressure on him for the past few days to join their party. But he was not willing to do so. Today a meeting was scheduled to be held with local TMC leaders. Later in the evening, he was found hanging.

The local Kanthi police station recovered the body and had sent it for post mortem. BJP termed it a political murder, West Bengal Police claimed that a “suicide note” had been recovered from the pocket of the deceased.