105-year old woman beats COVID-19 at home…Read more!!!

Karnataka: A 105-year-old woman in the Koppal district of Karnataka has become an overnight celebrity after her grandson, an Ayurvedic doctor, cured her of COVID-19 through Ayurvedic medicine.

Kamalamma Linganagouda Hiregoudra earlier complained of a fever and had undergone a COVID-19 test which came out positive. She refused to undergo hospitalisation and turned to her grandson instead. Koppal district is a COVID-19 hotspot, and Hiregoudra’s grandson Srinivas Hyati stated that it was a challenge to treat her at home.

“She had no other health issues, and that was a significant advantage for us to treat her like any other COVID-19 patient. She was not worried and cooperated for the treatment in home isolation,” Hyati said. Hiregoudra’s family members stated that she had even stopped taking food as she believed that her life was about to end. “We forced her to consume at least ‘ganji’ and water, along with the prescribed medicines that helped her to recover,” said her family members. After taking these home remedies for some time, she underwent another test, and the result was surprisingly negative.