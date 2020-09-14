Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower. BSE Sensex ended 98 points or 0.25% lower at 38,757 and Nifty 50 fell 24 points or 0.21% to close at 11,440.

6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,828 shares ended higher while 928 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Technologies, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Infosys, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Titan. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Power Grid, State Bank of India, Grasim Industries, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank