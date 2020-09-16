Breaking news: Massive fire breaks out in Dubai…

Dubai: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Al-Khus Industrial Area. The fire was at the industrial area where plastic and paper products were stored. Dubai Civil Defence said it received an emergency message in the command room at 1.17 pm.

Fire fighters from the Al-Khus fire station are reportedly continuing to put out the fire. Trying to control the fire from spreading to other buildings in the area. No casualties were reported. Video footage of the fire has emerged and the area is covered with black smoke.