Film producer arrested for actress Sravani’s suicide

A film producer has been arrested by police for actress Sravani’s suicide. The Hyderabad police arrested Telugu film producer G. Ashok Reddy in relation with the suicide case of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani. Ashok Reddy was absconding since Monday when he along with two others were booked, was finally arrested by the police.

26-year-old Kondapalli Sravani is known for her work in Telugu serials like “Manasu Mamata” and “Mounaragam”. She hanged herself at her apartment in Madhuranagar in Hyderabad on September 8.

Ashok Reddy, who produced hit movies like “RX100”, is the third accused to be arrested in the case. Sai Krishna Reddy and Devaraj Reddy were already arrested and sent to judicial custody for abetment to suicide.

The police had said that Sai Kumar is the accused number one, Ashok Reddy number two and Devaraj is accused number three.

During a telephonic conversation with Devaraj before hanging herself, Sravani spoke about the harassment by Sai Kumar Reddy, Ashok Reddy and her family members.

The police officer said all the accused at some point of time had promised to marry her and were also harassing her citing her relationship with others.