Gulf country resumes international flight services

A Gulf country has resumed the international passenger flight services. Saudi Arabia has resumed international flights.

The specific date for the total lifting of the travel suspension for international flights will be announced 30 days before January 1, 2021.

As per the new guidelines issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, all the passengers returning to the Kingdom must remain in home quarantine for three days and they should undergo another PCR test for the virus 48 hours after entering the Kingdom to confirm that they are not infected with the coronavirus.

The GACA informed that the airlines are allowed to transport GCC citizens as well as non-Saudi passengers holding a valid visa, including exit and re-entry, residency permit (iqama), and visit visas to and from the Kingdom.