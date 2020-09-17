Indian Railway announces special trains

The Indian Railway has announced more special trains. The railway has announced 7 pairs of special trains from West Bengal to Rajasthan.

4 pairs of special trains will run between Howrah and Jodhpur and 3 to and from Bikaner. They will start running from October. Each special train will have 22 coaches including AC first, II and III tier coaches.

The Howrah-Jodhpur Special will start from Howrah on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. On the return journey, the train will start from Jodhpur on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The Howrah-Bikaner Special will leave Howrah on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays .It will start from Bikaner on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Howrah-Jodhpur-Bikaner special train ( 02307/02308) will be cancelled from October 1.