Launching date of Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro BS 6 announced: Know the features and price

The super bike manufactures, Ducati has announced the launching date of their updated BS 6 version of Scrambler 1100. The Scrambler 1100 Pro BS 6 will be launched in India on September 22.

The new Scrambler 1100 Pro BS 6 has powered with 1,079 cc L-twin engine. The engine produces 83.5 PS at 7,250 rpm and 90.5 Nm at 4,750 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike has also had traction control, cornering ABS along with three riding modes – Active, City and Journey.

The suspension duties on the new Scrambler will be taken cared by Marzocchi front forks and a Kayaba monoshock at the back. The bike may be priced at 10.5 lakh or above.