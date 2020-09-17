Native land pays tribute to Malayali soldier injured in Ladakh attack…

Mavelikkara: Vishnu M. Nair, a havildar in the Indian Army, 34, hailing from Nadakkavu, near Chettikulangara in Mavelikara, who sustained serious injuries in a face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15-16, was given a grand welcome by his native Village Chettikulamangara.

Vishnu Nair was injured in his first attack by Chinese soldiers in the Galvan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Vishnu, who was lying on the ice sheet, was taken by indian army helicopter to the military hospital in Ladakh. His wife Preetha says the family received a call from the Army unit, several hours after the media broke news of the clash, informing that her husband was injured in Tuesday’s attack. “It was a distressing message and we could not contact him immediately. Later, he telephoned me from the hospital. On Saturday, we talked to him through a video call and he reassured us that he is slowly recovering from the injuries,” says his wife.

Chief guest at the samadharana function, Kumbhakaran Arajasekaran, honoured Vishnu with a ponnada. The plaque was submitted. Colonel Gopakumar presided over the function.