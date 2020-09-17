State government announces important decision

The state government has announced an important decision. The West Bengal state government has announced that the forests in the state will be opened for tourists from September 23. The decision to open the forests was taken at a meeting chaired by Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee on Wednesday.

The forests in the state were closed for two months due to the monsoon — from July 15 to September 15 , every year. But this year the forests were closed for tourists because of the COVID-19 pandemic .