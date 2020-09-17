‘Union government has betrayed farmers’: Congress leaders attack new agriculture bill

The senior Congress leaders has came down heavily against the union government over the new agriculture bill of the NDA government. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched strong criticism against the bill. He said that the bill prepared by the government are against the interest of farmers.

“The three farm Bills that will replace ordinances brought by NDA are not in interest of farming community. It will affect livelihood of crores of farmers and others who depend on agriculture sector”, tweeted Gehlot.

Former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has termed the bills as ‘anti-farmer’ and demanded that the central government carry out extensive consultations with political parties, farmers` organisations, traders and agriculture experts and consider amending them.

Sachin Pilot accused that the union government is betraying” the farmers and the three ordinances, for which bills have been introduced, were “anti-farmer” and “anti-agriculture”.

The Union government has introduced the Farmers` Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in Parliament to replace ordinances brought into effect earlier.