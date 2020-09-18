DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKarnatakaLatest NewsNEWSLife StyleCrime

Drug laced jellies:- CCB arrested 2 drug peddlers in Bengaluru…

Sep 18, 2020, 09:16 pm IST
Bengaluru:- The Central Crime Branch police in Bengaluru have arrested two drug peddlers and seized drug-laced jellies also.  John Nicholas (21) from Kothanur and Irfan Shaikh (29) from JP Nagar, were arrested for possession of drugs worth Rs 4 lakh.

These jellies can attract any child. They are Marijuana laced jellies seized by CCB along with Ecstasy and LSD drugs. Two drug peddlers have been arrested.   The peddlers were arrested by the cops in MG Road when they were waiting for a client in their car. The police have recovered 50 jellies, 27 LSD strips, a mobile phone, and a car.

