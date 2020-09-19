Alcoholic wife accused of trashing husband; seeks police protection…

Ahmedabad: A 29-year-old man submitted an application saying that his ‘alcoholic’ wife tortures him physically and mentally. The applicant has asked the police to provide him protection.

The applicant stated that he married the woman in March 2018 after an affair; but he learned about her addiction to alcohol only after their marriage. He said that she, in an inebriated state, subjects him and his parents to physical and mental torture. After getting drunk, she sometimes comes to his workplace and creates a nuisance, the applicant said.

The man claimed that his wife pressurized him to leave the house of his elderly parents for staying with her separately. In June, his parents contracted the coronavirus, following which he returned to their house in order to look after their health. Subsequently, his wife shifted to the first floor of the house but never helped in taking care of diseased parents. Instead, she demanded that the ownership of the house be transferred to her. He said she threatened to end her life if they didn’t fulfil her demand.

The man, in his application to the police, has submitted that his elderly parents would be at the mercy of his ‘alcoholic’ wife if something happens to him. Therefore, he has sought police protection for his and his parents’ safety.