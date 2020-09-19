Faridabad Police seizes drugs worth Rs. 70k… Read more…

Faridabad:_ Police arrested two men from Manipur for running a stolen car racket and seized drugs worth Rs. 70k on Thursday and brought them to Faridabad on a transit remand. The recovered drugs supposed to be delivered to a peddler in Delhi. The suspects have been identified as Muhammad Aksar and Aribam Gunananda of Thoubal in Manipur. The police said Aksar was arrested from his residence, while Gunananda was arrested from a flight, which he had boarded from Imphal International Airport for Kolkata.

The suspects are part of the gang whose kingpin was arrested on September 10 from the Faridabad-Delhi border. They all have a criminal background and are also involved in drug peddling. The suspects used to sell stolen vehicles to car dealers for an amount ranging between Rs.1 lakh and Rs. 1.5 lakh. After changing the chassis number of the stolen car with that of the scrapped vehicle, they used to forge documents. The suspects had also made fake doctors’ identity cards to deal with drugs and used to carry a supply for the same, said the police.