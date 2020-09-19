DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSLife Style

“Good girls sleep early”: Sexist remark from justice Katju!!!

Sep 19, 2020, 06:34 pm IST

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Markandey Katju has been spotted for another sexist remark, this time for connecting a woman’s morality with her sleep schedule. He is no stranger to criticism concerning irreverent comments made on women, but this Facebook message exchange suggests he has not learned much from it.

Justice Katju had recently crossed the line while chatting with a woman who had commented on one of his posts.  The conversation thread went viral on Twitter and repulsed users called him out for his choice of words yet again. Earlier, in 2015, he was blasted by feminists for comparing BJP MP Shazia Ilmi and Kiran Bedi on who is more ‘beautiful’. Many women said that not calling out the man was equal to condoning his actions. People also shared other instances when Katju was creepy to women on social media.

Tags
Sep 19, 2020, 06:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button