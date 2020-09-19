Govt rejects study claiming that India is the largest emitter of antropogenic SO2…

New Delhi: The Environment Ministry rejected the findings of a study which claimed that India is the world’s largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide and informed the Rajya Sabha that 18 units for flue-gas desulphurization were installed in the country.

Congress MP Ripun Bora had seeked to know whether the government is aware that India is the largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide from coal burning which causes air pollution. Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo said, “No sir, it has been reported in one of the study of environmental NGO Greenpeace that India is the world’s largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide (SO2) and coal-based thermal power plants are the major contributors. Government facts do not agree to this.”

The Greenpeace India has released an analysis of a NASA data saying India has more than 15 per cent of all anthropogenic SO2 hotspots in the world detected by the Ozone Monitoring Instrument satellite. The major SO2 emission hotspots in India are Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, Neyveli and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Talcher and Jharsuguda in Odisha, Korba in Chhattisgarh, Kutch in Gujarat, Ramagundam in Telangana and Chandrapur and Koradi in Maharashtra.