Police seizes 20 firearms, 200 cartridges

The police has seized 20 weapons, 200 cartridges and arrested 16 criminals. The police had informed that the campaign that started to contain crimes are getting good results.
The Rajasthan Police has started a campaign named Action Against Gun in capital city Jaipur. Police has informed that it had intensified the patrolling and checking.
“We launched operation AAG almost a week ago and so far we have arrested 16 persons with illegal possession of weapons including countrymade pistols, revolvers, rifles and cartridges”, said Ajay Pal Lamba, the ACP.
