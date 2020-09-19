Upset on not having a son, woman kills one-month old daughter….

Bhopal: In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, a woman killed her one-month-old girl child as she wanted to have a baby boy. The accused has been identified as Sarita, gave birth to the baby girl a month back.

The incident took place in the Khajuri village of Bhopal district. The matter came to light during the investigation by police into the mysterious death of the baby girl, whose body was found in a drum filled with water. As per reports, police have now filed murder charges against the 25-year-old woman. Police said the woman killed the baby as she wanted to have a baby boy. Since the birth of the girl, the woman wasn’t happy and hated the baby.

“On Wednesday, Sarita was alone with her newborn daughter Kinjal. She suddenly came out of the house saying Kinjal had gone missing. Her in-laws were sitting in the courtyard and her husband had gone to his farm,” the report said. Police said they initially suspected that the baby was killed or taken away by an animal. Cops searched the baby everywhere including the farms but no where to be found.

Finally, the police went to the house of the accused and searched every corner of the house. Later, the girl’s body was found in a 50-litre drum filled with water. Police also found Sarita’s behaviour suspicious. Even after losing her child, Sarita was sitting calmly. The woman was under the influence of occult practices and was getting treated by a with-doctor for evil spirits. The woman’s in-laws also told police that Sarita was not happy with the birth of the baby girl and wanted a baby boy.