Five civilians injured in Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi state media has reported that 5 civilians were injured in an attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen. As per reports, a military projectile launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis hit a village in Saudi Arabia’s southern Jazan region.

3 cars were damaged in the attack and 5 civilians suffered minor injuries from shrapnel confirmed civil defence spokesman.

The Houthi rebels has been battling a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen for more than five years. The group has fired missiles and drones towards Saudi cities, most of which have been intercepted.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.