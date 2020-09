At least four people including two women and two children were killed, and 10 others injured after a minitruck in which they were travelling overturned in road. The accident took place near Kirawa village on Jaipur-Ahmedabad highway.

As per police, some workers hailing from Sadaari area in Pratapgarh district were returning from Delhi in mini trucks. They planned to go Sanderao in Pali district and from there to Pratapgarh in another vehicle.