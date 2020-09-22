Commodity Market: Gold prices falls down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell 0.14% to Rs. 50,400 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.5% to Rs.61,011 per kg.

In the international market, the price of spot gold today rose 0.3% to $1,918.20 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver today gained 1.1% to $25 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% to $886.20 and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,285.44.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold was down by Rs.70 per gram and reached at Rs.4700. 8 gram of gold is priced at Rs. 37,600 down by Rs.560.