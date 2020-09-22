“ Pakistan is globally recognized as the epicentre of terrorism, it trains them and hail as martyrs”: India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN

The Indian delegation in United Nations had given a befitting reply to Pakistan. India has accused Pakistan as the ‘epicenter of global terrorism’.

“If there is an item that is unfinished on the agenda of the UN, it is that of tackling the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan is a country which is globally recognized epicentre of terrorism, which by its own admission harbours and trains terrorists and hails them as martyrs, and consistently persecutes its ethnic and religious minorities”, said Vidisha Maitra first secretary at Indian mission to UN in New York .

Pakistan while speaking at the 75th anniversary of the United Nations had raked Kashmir and first secretary’s statement was India’s right of reply to the statement.