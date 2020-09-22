‘Police is turning into a “severe threat to human rights”: Governor issues a dire warning to the police chief

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor of West Bengal has issued a dire warning to the state police chief. The Governor took this strong response to a letter he received from the state Director General of Police (DGP) on 10 September.

“DGP’s two-sentence response dated September 10 to my ‘confidential’ communication dated September 5, sent unusually, to Secretary to Governor, has surprised and anguished me. His response to the critical issue raised in thus: West Bengal police firmly adheres to the path laid down by law. There is no discrimination for or against anyone in an extra-legal sense“, said the Governor.

“There can just be no takers of his assertions in the state and outside. Nothing could be further from the grim reality that the state has become safe heaven to terror, crime, flourishing illegal bomb-making, corruption resulting in atrocious violation of the human right and the oppressive quelling of all opposition”, he added.

“Turning Nelson’s eye to the grim reality, one sided police actions against a particular set of people in all communal situations are brazenly and overzealously rubbished; as well as unleashing hurtful misinformation campaign on social media, purportedly under ruling party hired specialists; arresting people of particular hue to satiate political whims and allowing voters to go on a rampage, even when they are spreading far more intense venomous hatred!”, said the governor.

Earlier on September 5, Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote a letter to the state police chief referring to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state’, rising political violence and human rights violations and targeting of political opponents.

“The state is a safe haven to terror, crime, flourishing illegal bomb making, corruption resulting in atrocious violation of human rights and oppressive quelling of all opposition,” the Governor wrote to the DGP.

