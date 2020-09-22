Sikh girl kidnapped by Muslim men; Protest gets stronger

Abduction of minor girls from minority community is continuing in Pakistan. Another girl from minority Sikh community has been abducted. Indian has summoned a senior diplomat in the Pakistan High Commission office and lodged protest on the issue.

Bulbul Kaur, a 17-year-old Sikh girl was abducted by two Muslim men in Panja Saheb in Pakistan. She was abducted 15 days ago. Since then, there has been no news about the girl.

The family is worried that she may be forced to convert into Islam and get married to a Muslim man. Preetam Singh, the father of the girl has said that in a video sent to home, she has expressed fear of being killed if she came back to her parents.

“We are meeting JP Singh, Joint Secretary, Foreign Affairs, In-charge Pakistan Desk to urge them to raise this issue and seek justice,” said Bulbul’s family. Her father Pritam Singh has also filed a complaint with the deputy commissioner of Attock in Pakistan in connection with this matter.

Singh informed that she had gone to dump garbage in the street at 10 PM on August 31 and had not returned to home since then. He added when the family couldn’t find her, they lodged a police complaint and the police zeroed in on one Imran Masih, who was allowed to go after initial investigations. He said that Bulbul called him on September 15 and said that she was in a ‘madrassa’.

In India people from Sikh community protested near the Pakistan High Commission and also near the Chankyapuri police station in Delhi. The protests were led by the Delhi Gurudwara Management Committee. The y had also visited External Affairs Ministry to lodge complaint on September 20.