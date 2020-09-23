“Arktika”; Russia’s nuclear icebreaker left St. Petersburg for 2 weeks Arctic voyage!!! Know more…

Russia:- A nuclear-powered icebreaker that Russia says is the world’s largest and most powerful set off on a two-week journey to the Arctic as part of Moscow’s efforts to tap the region’s commercial potential. “Arktika” the nuclear icebreaker left St. Petersburg and headed for the Arctic port of Murmansk, a journey that marks its entry into Russia’s icebreaker fleet. It is more than 173 metres long, designed for a crew of 53, and can break ice almost three-meters thick.

The nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika underwent sea trials this summer ahead of its journey to the Arctic in September as part of Russia’s effort to commercially exploit the Northern Sea Route. Amid warmer climate cycles, Russia hopes the route could become a mini Suez Canal, cutting sea transport times from Asia to Europe. “The creation of a modern nuclear icebreaker fleet capable of ensuring regular year-round and safe navigation through the entire Northern Sea Route is a strategic task for our country,” Vyacheslav Ruksha, head of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate, said in a statement.