Illegal export of computer parts to Pak Atomic Body, 1 arrested!!! Read more…

USA:- 65-year-old Pakistani American arrested for exporting high-performance computer hardware and software application solutions from the United States to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission without the necessary government approval. Obaidullah Syed, who owned Pakistan-based Business System International (BSI) Private Limited and Chicago-based BSI USA, was arrested and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted. He is currently held by the federal government. The two Syed-owned companies provide high-performance computing platforms, servers, and software application solutions.

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission is a Pakistani government agency responsible for the design, manufacture, and testing of high explosives and nuclear weapons parts, uranium mining and enrichment, and the development of solid-fuel ballistic missiles. The indictment charged Syed and BSI with one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and foreign trade regulations, and one count of violating the Foreign Trade Act.